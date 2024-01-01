Solanke makes it in the England squad for the first time in 7 years

Dominic Solanke, the Tottenham striker, has been picked for England's upcoming Nations League games against Greece and Finland.

Solanke has finally made his return to the national team, as his last appearance was in 2017 when he was with Liverpool.

The Three Lions have also included Kyle Walker, who was absent from their previous squad.

Several high profile players missed out, including Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Tottenham playmaker James Maddison and Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze.

On Solanke, interim boss Lee Carsley said: "He was really close to being in the last squad but got injured just before selection.

"He did so well at Bournemouth and now he's taken that form into Spurs. He's got a lot of really good attributes that I really like."

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)