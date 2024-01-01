Shearer says Watkins will be "absolutely raging" after not starting for England

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Ollie Watkins should have started for England on Thursday.

The Three Lions were beaten 2-1 by Greece in a Nations League contest at Wembley.

Interim boss Lee Carsley picked a team with six midfielders are no striker, with Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer playing as a defensive midfielder.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said: "You would be absolutely raging if you were Ollie Watkins, wouldn't you?

"Your main centre-forward is injured and you've been crying out for an opportunity.

"When you've come on, you've actually done alright... and he's doing well at club level.

"Yet when Kane is out, the manager comes to you and says, 'Well, I'm not going to play you tonight at home against Greece, I'm going to try something different'.

"He's got every right to be (raging), he should be knocking on his door, tonight or tomorrow, saying: 'I have to play the next game if Kane is not fit'.