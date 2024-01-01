Neves says he and Ronaldo are proving that "Saudi football has quality"

Neves says he and Ronaldo are proving that "Saudi football has quality"

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves lavished praise on a national teammate this week.

Neves, who now plays in Saudi Arabia, spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's winner against Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Neves believes that such displays show that the quality of Saudi domestic football is higher than European fans believe.

Neves told the Portugal FA website: "I invite those people to watch Saudi football.”

He added: "I have said this a few times - if you compare my GPS data from English football to Saudi football, I run even more, but with the difference that I run in 40 degrees (celsius).

"I am in good shape physically. Both Cristiano and I proved today that Saudi football has quality."