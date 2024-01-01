Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Man Utd in Sevilla contact about Juanlu

Neves says he and Ronaldo are proving that "Saudi football has quality"

Neves says he and Ronaldo are proving that "Saudi football has quality"
Neves says he and Ronaldo are proving that "Saudi football has quality"
Neves says he and Ronaldo are proving that "Saudi football has quality"Action Plus
Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves lavished praise on a national teammate this week. 

Neves, who now plays in Saudi Arabia, spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's winner against Scotland in the UEFA Nations League. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Neves believes that such displays show that the quality of Saudi domestic football is higher than European fans believe. 

Neves told the Portugal FA website: "I invite those people to watch Saudi football.” 

He added: "I have said this a few times - if you compare my GPS data from English football to Saudi football, I run even more, but with the difference that I run in 40 degrees (celsius). 

"I am in good shape physically. Both Cristiano and I proved today that Saudi football has quality." 

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueNeves RubenRonaldo CristianoWolvesSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Clarke stunned as Ronaldo floors Scotland
DONE DEAL: Wolves announce Podence sale to Al Shabab
Saudi option explored by Wolves keeper Sa