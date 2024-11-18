Arteta dealt another huge injury blow as Arsenal winger set to miss Forest clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to be without winger Leandro Trossard for this week's game against Nottingham Forest as he picks up an injury against Israel.

The Belgian was removed after just 37 minutes as Israel claimed a shock 1-0 win to end the group stage of the Nations League. Trossard arrived at the club in January 2023 and is rarely out injured, missing just one game since joining the side.

Trossard is also now a major doubt to feature against Nuno Espirito Santo 's side - who have made a flying start to the season and are level on points with Gunners in the league table.

Arteta’s squad is already shaky fitness wise with the likes of Buyako Saka, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney all looking unlikely to be 100% ready for Saturday’s clash.

Saka was unable to complete 90 minutes against Chelsea last time out and left the England squad through injury whilst captain Odegaard spoke on his recovery recently as he made his slow return to the squad.

“In this kind of process, you don’t just go from being injured to suddenly being completely healthy. You tend to have a reaction to what happens, and then it’s about how you react to it. Together with the NFF’s medical team, we’ve looked at it and agreed that it’s better for me to go back and make a full recovery.

“We have had an open and nice discussion. I have been talking to Ståle ever since I was injured, and of course more intensively in recent weeks. This is not about what Arsenal has said, or what Ståle has said. It’s about what my situation is.”

