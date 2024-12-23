Villa chase Turkish wonderkid in player swap deal in major January move

Young Turkish striker Semih Kilicsoy could be on the move in the winter or summer windows.

The ace marksman, who has 11 goals and four assists in 23 Turkish Super Lig matches, is impressing for Besiktas.

Now he is ready for an even bigger move, with the club’s president already rejecting bids for him.

In a Q&A with Tivibu Spor, Huseyin Yucel said: “Aston Villa made an offer for Semih Kilicsoy. Monchi’s first offer was 12M euros (£10m). Then, it increased to 15 million euros (£12.5M).

“Semih would also play for our team for one year. They also asked me whether I wanted Diego Carlos or Alex Moreno.

“I couldn’t get this accepted. Fifteen million euros is too little.”