Goztepe sign Southampton keeper Lis in permanent move

Southampton goalkeeper Mateusz Lis has completed a permanent move to Sport Republic sister club Goztepe this summer.

The 27 year old joined Saints on a free transfer in July 2022 but failed to make it into the first team and never made a competitive appearance for the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lis appeared in pre-season this summer but has been let go by the club after spending the last two campaigns on loan at French side Troyes and Goztepe in Turkey.

The keeper helped Goztepe to win promotion back to the Turkish Super Lig last season and has proven to be an impressive keeper in his own right.

Alex McCarthy, Gavin Bazunu and Joe Lumley all ranked ahead of the Poland international who looks to develop his career in Turkey.