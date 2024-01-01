Tribal Football
Most Read
Zubimendi offers mixed message on Man City interest
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Schmeichel says Man Utd owners need to let Ten Hag "have a fair go"
Real Madrid prioritising summer move for Arsenal defender Saliba

Odobert says he is working hard to bounce back after hamstring injury

Odobert says he is working hard to bounce back after hamstring injury
Odobert says he is working hard to bounce back after hamstring injuryAction Plus
Tottenham winger Wilson Odobert is working hard to find his best condition.

The 19-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during their 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Coventry City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has not played since, with his start at the club after a move from Burnley was disrupted.

“I’m disappointed about this injury but I’m working hard now to come back and play again,” he told Tottenham’s official website. 

“I just need to keep pushing and keep working.”

Spurs are set to host London rivals West Ham when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

Mentions
Super CupOdobert WilsonTottenhamCoventryBurnleyWest HamPremier League
Related Articles
Lange says it "would be silly" not to lean on Levy's strengths as Spurs sign young stars
New signing Thompson scores twice on Arsenal U16 debut
Spurs boss Postecoglou offers Richarlison, Odobert updates