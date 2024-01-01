Odobert says he is working hard to bounce back after hamstring injury

Tottenham winger Wilson Odobert is working hard to find his best condition.

The 19-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during their 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Coventry City.

He has not played since, with his start at the club after a move from Burnley was disrupted.

“I’m disappointed about this injury but I’m working hard now to come back and play again,” he told Tottenham’s official website.

“I just need to keep pushing and keep working.”

Spurs are set to host London rivals West Ham when the Premier League resumes after the international break.