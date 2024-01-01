Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer

Southampton star still a big target for Lazio

Southampton star still a big target for Lazio
Southampton star still a big target for Lazio
Southampton star still a big target for LazioAction Plus
Southampton star Charly Alcaraz is still a target for Italian Serie A club Lazio.

The capital club are very serious about bringing in the talent, who spent last season at Juventus on loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alcaraz, who is highly rated in Italy, is the subject of another loan offer from Lazio.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, they are said to be offering a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

That would mean Lazio get to keep the player for this season, but have to purchase him before the loan expires and for a set fee.

The fee in question would be anywhere from €10 million to €12 million for Alcaraz.

Mentions
Serie AAlcaraz CarlosLazioSouthamptonJuventusFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Juventus facing frustration over Arsenal defender Kiwior
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions