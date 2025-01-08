Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Valverde convinced of Athletic Bilbao chances against Barcelona in Supercopa
Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte urges Barcelona to end Olmo appeal

Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving the club this winter

Ansser Sadiq
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving the club this winter
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving the club this winterAction Plus
Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly not interested in leaving the club.

The Netherlands international wants to give it a go under boss Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There had been a suggestion that Zirkzee may move to an Italian Serie A club this winter.

Per Sky Sports, Zirkzee has no interest in leaving United in January, as he believes this is the right move for him.

The likes of Juventus have been willing to do a deal for the former Bologna star.

Zirkzee joined United in the summer under then-boss Erik ten Hag, who has been replaced by Ruben Amorim.

Mentions
Serie AZirkzee JoshuaAmorim RubenManchester UnitedJuventusBolognaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd in talks with Juventus over striker swap deal
Man Utd striker attracting the eyes of Juventus and Napoli this January
Man Utd ponder Zirkzee loan option; Villa keen