Former Chelsea star completes move to Empoli

Former Chelsea star Tino Anjorin has completed a permanent move to Empoli.

The 22-year-old midfielder is going to play for the Serie A club for the coming seasons.

Per football.london, the deal to seal his move away from West London is all but agreed.

Anjorin, who has been a Chelsea player since the age of seven, has ended his 15 year association with the club.

Anjorin made his senior debut for Chelsea in September 2019, while getting his Premier League debut six months later.

He was not able to kick on and become a first team contender, especially after the club’s flurry of transfer activity over the past two years.