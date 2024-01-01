Fiorentina signing Adli: AC Milan told me they had to sell me

Yacine Adli admits AC Milan pushed him towards Fiorentina.

The midfielder moved to the Viola last week on-loan with an option to buy.

At his presentation today, Adli revealed: "The directors at the beginning of the transfer market told me that they needed to sell me and in my head I was ready to leave.

"I had the opportunity to come here to Florence, in a super ambitious project and I liked the idea immediately. For me it was simple, seeing everything that is put into the project. I had no doubts.

"I like many other things outside, but I only want to think about the pitch. I'm in an ambitious project, here I can grow and win. Then, of course, I will have my moments to discover the wonderful city that is Florence. Now, however, I am 200% focused on settling in quickly and winning everything we can.

"I arrived a few days ago, I trained with the team and played straight away. But we all want the same thing, to win and give our all. For me we have to aim high, even if there are strong teams in Serie A we can have our space. We have no limits, we work hard and look at game after game.

"The main thing now is to get to know each other well, even us new guys have to settle in. It's not yet time to think about what we'll do at the end of the season, but what we'll do now."