Aldi: Why Fiorentina move is different compared to AC Milan arrival

Carlos Volcano
Yacine Adli is confident signing permanently with Fiorentina.

The midfielder is on a season-long loan in Florence from AC Milan.

Fiorentina have paid €1.5m for the loan, with a further €10m due to make the move permanent.

Adli told RMC Sport:  "It's difficult to talk about the future now, we're still at the beginning.

"The goal is to have a great season, to let the pitch do the talking, to have this consistency in performances. If a great season arrives on a team and personal level, Fiorentina will not fail to exercise the option to buy.

"If I have a great season and Fiorentina doesn't exercise the option to buy, playing well will still help me.

"Before Milan I left Bordeaux which was in a complicated situation. When I arrived in Milan I was chosen by the directors, it's not always the same as when the coach wants you. I arrive at Fiorentina with a coach who wants me and the club was on the same wavelength. In terms of confidence it's different. I feel very comfortable on the pitch, I can express myself to the best of my ability."

