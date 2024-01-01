AC Milan show interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka as enquiry made

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have enquired about Aaron Wan-Bissaka this week.

The Manchester United defender is on the market, as the Red Devils seek to bring in a more attack-minded right-sided full back.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan would be eager to secure his services for a reasonable fee.

While Wan-Bissaka has not always shone at United, his defensive acumen is a standout.

Wan-Bissaka had his contract extension triggered by the club earlier in the year, ensuring he has one more year left on his contract.

United are more likely to sell him this summer than give him a new, long-term contract.