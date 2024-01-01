Ronaldo confirms he will retire in next few years

Saudi Pro League star Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he will retire from the sport within a few years.

The Portuguese veteran, who was at Euro 2024 with his nation, plays for Al-Nassr.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ronaldo has been away from European club football since he left Manchester United in the winter of 2022.

Ronaldo told NOW: "I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr. I'm very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue."

"When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one," Ronaldo added.

"Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play. At the moment, I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team.

"It doesn't even cross my mind, I've never thought about it. I don't see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds."