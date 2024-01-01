Paris Saint-Germain looking to sign Salah as his contract comes to an end

Paris Saint-Germain are seeking to step up their bid for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has a deal at Anfield that runs through to the end of this season.

As he as not yet renewed, a move to a major European club or the Saudi Pro League is not being ruled out.

Per The Sun, European media reports state that Salah is being pushed towards PSG.

The French side are eager to bring in a star name after losing Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar in the last 2 years.

Whether Salah chooses to leave Liverpool is not clear, given he has started this term in fantastic form.