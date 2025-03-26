Man Utd goalkeeper Onana set to make huge decision with huge Saudi offer set to be made

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is due to make a major decision on his future as transfer speculation grows this summer.

The Cameroonian international is set to be targeted by the Saudi Pro League in the coming months as United hope for a major clear-out of players who are considered to be deadwood. Onana has three years left on his contract after joining from Inter Milan for £43.8M in the summer of 2023, which means any team interested would have to pay a major price to drag him away from the side that sit 13th in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Onana will snub a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to remain as Manchester United's number 1 goalkeeper. Despite United head coach Ruben Amorim looking to revamp the squad ahead of his first full campaign in charge, the 28-year-old is reportedly set to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this month, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke to the BBC about the problems facing the club and what he has to sort out to improve which included Onana.

“If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying Onana, we’re buying Hojlund, we’re buying Sancho,” the INEOS billionaire said. “These are all things from the past; whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out.

Questions have also been raised over No.2 Altay Bayindir. The former Fenerbahce goalkeeper has played in United's domestic games this season but is understood to want more game time, which he likely will not find as long as Onana is still at the club. He could be another player to leave this summer in what will be a busy few months for the Red Devils.