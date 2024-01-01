Gudmundsson leaves Burnley for Saudi Pro League side

Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson has left Burnley this summer.

The 33-year-old has joined up with Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah for an undisclosed fee.

The ex-AZ Alkmaar and Charlton Athletic star played for his nation at two major tournaments - 2016 Euros and 2018 World Cup.

The club had announced that Gudmundsson would leave Burnley at the end of his contract when last term ended.

But, Gudmundsson was given a fresh one-year contract and even played their first league game.

He has now secured a move that will give him more first team football.