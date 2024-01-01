Aubameyang tells Arsenal forward to join Al Qadsiah in what could be a huge move

Aubameyang tells Arsenal forward to join Al Qadsiah in what could be a huge move

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told one of their players to go to Marseille.

Aubameyang, who left the French club after one season to sign for Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, is advising another Gunner.

Per Sam Dean of the Telegraph, he told Eddie Nketiah that a move to the Stade Velodrome may be best for his career.

The English forward does not want to leave Arsenal, but is aware that he is far down the pecking order.

If he wants regular game time, then may well have to leave his boyhood club.

Marseille have already completed the signing of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United and want to pair him with Nketiah.