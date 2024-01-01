Al Nassr manager Castro has only praise for Ronaldo's determination

Tribal Football
Former Al Nassr head coach Luis Castro admits to butting heads with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The veteran admits that his inability to get the team up to Ronaldo’s desired standard was part of the issue.

However, he does not have any ill will towards the Portuguese, praising him for his constant desire to win.

"Cristiano was, is and will be determined to be the best,” Castro told Marca. 

“You can see it every day in every training session. 

“He has a constant desire to play, to break records, to score the most beautiful goals.

"When you are close to him, you understand why he is a phenomenon. He continues to be decisive in everything he does. He knows that football has given him almost everything and he has great love for it.”

