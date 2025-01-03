Arsenal's Tierney hoping to escape to Celtic as his contract runs down this season

Tribal Football
Celtic are holding discussions with Arsenal over a move for Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish Premiership’s runaway leaders, who lost 3-0 to rivals Rangers this week, want to bring back the left-back.

Tierney left Celtic for Arsenal in 2019, but a series of injuries curtailed his progress.

He is now hoping that a move back to Celtic Park is what he needs to get back to his best.

Tierney is fully fit after a serious hamstring injury he sustained at Euro 2024.

Arsenal will only get a small fee for the all-action defender, as he is out of contract in the summer.

