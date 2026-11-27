'You're not welcome here' - Chelsea's Fofana booed by own fans in Forest defeat

Chelsea fans certainly made their feelings known as they booed and chanted against Wesley Fofana during their 3-2 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest on Friday (November 27).

Xabi Alonso’s side appear to be the Premier League’s latest crisis club as they suffered a third consecutive league defeat at the City ground.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spaniard is struggling to adapt to life as a manager in English football, but he wasn’t the one to receive the ire of Chelsea fans during the game.

Fofana, who recently did an unauthorised interview joking about his penalty miss in last month's Carabao Cup shootout defeat by Liverpool, was booed by Chelsea fans throughout.

Chants of "you're not welcome here" were heard and Fofana was jeered and booed every time he touched the ball.

Like Alonso, Fofana is struggling this season, and managed to give away a penalty shortly after half time, which Morgan Gibbs-White converted to make it 2-0.

He was eventually hooked off and replaced by Levi Colwill.