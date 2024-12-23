Yoro admits he has "no regrets about joining Manchester United" this summer

French teenager Leny Yoro states that he has no regrets about transferring to Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has earned his first start at the club in recent weeks, but United are finding it difficult to recapture their best form.

The Red Devils have lost two straight home games in the Premier League to Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

"No regrets about joining Manchester United," Yoro told Telefoot in France.

"In my head, I'd set my sights on playing abroad because that's something I've always been attracted to, especially the Premier League.

“It's every footballer's dream."