Winks admits he didn't let ego get in the way of his move from Tottenham to Leicester

Former Tottenham star Harry Winks knew that he had to leave the club for the sake of his career.

The Leicester City star has shown that he can handle being a regular first teamer, shining for the Foxes in the Championship and so far in the Premier League.

Winks never felt that he was owed game time at Spurs, but knew he had to move along to find a new lease of life.

“I haven’t got a huge ego,” the 28-year-old told The Mail.

“But maybe it did have to take a little hit to do what I did. But that’s normal.

“I just made a pact with myself that I was gonna give it everything and leave the ego and everything at the door.

“Because the minute you bring ego in to training or football you get punished. I didn’t want that. I had to move forwards again and I feel I have.

“Being happy and enjoying driving in and seeing the lads and the staff and working at a place where you wanna be just feels priceless. It’s been like that every day here. It’s not work. It’s a club I have taken to really quickly and wearing the armband for that game as one of the highlights of my career.”

