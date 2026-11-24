'Where are the three points?' - Pochettino slams VAR after Yoro's red card rescinded

Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino had some choice words for VAR following the decision to rescind Leny Yoro's red card.

The 21-year-old was shown a straight red card for an apparent last man challenge on Liverpool’s Alexnader Isak just eight minutes into their game on Sunday (November 22).

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Manchester United went on to lose 4-0 and currently sit down in 19th with just one win and eight points from their 11 Premier League games.

Yoro’s red card has since been rescinded following United’s appeal, and he will be free to face Brentford on Saturday (November 28).

Speaking ahead of United’s Champions League clash with Sporting on Wednesday, Pochettino certainly had some choice words for VAR.

"Very disappointed because I think this kind of thing never can happen,” he said.

“The referee can make a mistake but if we have VAR what were they doing? We need to take time to review the situation. If we have VAR, what were they doing? What were they doing?"

"Now, the three points, where are the three points?” he ended.