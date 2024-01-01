West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender who has one year left in his contract

West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender who has one year left in his contract

West Ham United are said to be close to agreeing a deal with Manchester United for a defender.

The Hammers are close to the signature of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who wants to leave the Red Devils.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Hammers have promised him regular game time, which Wan-Bissaka desires.

Per The Sun, the deal is not yet done, as the defender's wage demands could prove problematic.

West Ham have all but agreed a fee north of £10M, but need to find a compromise on wages.

Wan-Bissaka only has one year left on his Man United contract, which is leading to this sale.