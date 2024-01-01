West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender who has one year left in his contract

West Ham United are said to be close to agreeing a deal with Manchester United for a defender.
The Hammers are close to the signature of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who wants to leave the Red Devils.
The Hammers have promised him regular game time, which Wan-Bissaka desires.
Per The Sun, the deal is not yet done, as the defender's wage demands could prove problematic.
West Ham have all but agreed a fee north of £10M, but need to find a compromise on wages.
Wan-Bissaka only has one year left on his Man United contract, which is leading to this sale.