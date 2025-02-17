Wenger compares Nwaneri to a young Cesc Fabregas as he shines for Arsenal

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Club legend Arsene Wenger believes Ethan Nwaneri is ready to shine for Arsenal, drawing comparisons to a young Cesc Fabregas.

The 17-year-old impressed in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Leicester, assisting Mikel Merino’s opener late in the match.

With Arsenal lacking forward options, Nwaneri is set for a key role, and Wenger sees shades of Fabregas in his rapid rise.

“Nwaneri is more a creator through his final ball, his dribbling and the quality of his passing,” Wenger said on beIN SPORTS before Richard Keys referenced Fabregas. 

The Frenchman replied: “Yeah, of course, Fabregas was very strong mentally but this boy looks as well and when I look at him, his maturity, it’s difficult for me to think he’s 17 years old.”

Keys then added: “But that was the case with Fabregas as well, wasn’t it, he was such a good player.”

Wenger answered: “Of course but the sign of a special talent is they are ready early.”

