Watkins opens up on England goal which secured the win over Greece

Watkins opens up on England goal which sealed the win over Greece

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins was pleased to have done his bit to help England in midweek.

The Three Lions earned an impressive 3-0 win away from home against Greece in the Nations League.

Now they are top of their group in Nations League B and will take on the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

Speaking after the Greece match, Watkins said: “It’s a great result. A good reaction after playing them at home, obviously a loss.

“We had it in our minds that we needed to win tonight. It was a good performance, and we coped with their threat.

“Getting a goal early just settles the nerves, and obviously makes them come out, and they have to deliver and come out with a bit of quality to beat us and break us down.

“They didn’t do that tonight, we coped with them, and then we went on to punish them late on.”