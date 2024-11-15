Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Son of Real Madrid president Florentino pushing for Vincius Jr sale

Watkins opens up on England goal which secured the win over Greece

Ansser Sadiq
Watkins opens up on England goal which sealed the win over Greece
Watkins opens up on England goal which sealed the win over GreeceAction Plus
Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins was pleased to have done his bit to help England in midweek.

The Three Lions earned an impressive 3-0 win away from home against Greece in the Nations League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now they are top of their group in Nations League B and will take on the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

Speaking after the Greece match, Watkins said: “It’s a great result. A good reaction after playing them at home, obviously a loss.

“We had it in our minds that we needed to win tonight. It was a good performance, and we coped with their threat.

“Getting a goal early just settles the nerves, and obviously makes them come out, and they have to deliver and come out with a bit of quality to beat us and break us down.

“They didn’t do that tonight, we coped with them, and then we went on to punish them late on.”

Mentions
Watkins OllieGreeceEnglandAston VillaPremier League
Related Articles
Liverpool captain Van Dijk ready for Watkins and Villa: No Oranje bitterness
Pleat: Why Spurs went for Vinicius over Watkins
Emile Heskey exclusive: Advice for Duran; can he and Watkins play together for Villa?