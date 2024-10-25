Wan-Bissaka admits it was "difficult to leave" Man Utd and join West Ham

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has admitted it was tough to leave Manchester United in the summer. 

The Englishman chose to move on from Old Trafford in search of regular first team football. 

Wan-Bissaka had a year left on his deal and made it clear to the Red Devils that he would not renew his contract. 

"I'm happy to be back, I'm closer to home," he said, as he prepares to take on his old club over the weekend.  

"Also it's a new challenge, with a new team, so it's been good. What have I missed? The weather! Where I was before, it was always raining and cloudy. 

"It's great, they've been supporting me ever since, so for them to be able to come and watch my games quite often now is good. The location and the manager's project attracted me. 

"To be honest, I wasn't really thinking about it too much (leaving United). I was trying to keep my head down in pre-season and focus on becoming fit. It's always difficult to leave, it's not a simple decision and you have to think about the other stuff that comes with it. I'm proud. 

"The whole journey (in Manchester). Whatever it's come with. The ups and downs. Being able to get two cups out of it. Going through that experience was amazing." 

