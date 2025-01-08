Tribal Football
Walcott: Arsenal are more excited about set pieces rather than free flowing football

Ansser Sadiq
Walcott: Arsenal are more excited about set pieces rather than free flowing football
Walcott: Arsenal are more excited about set pieces rather than free flowing football
Arsenal hero Theo Walcott has highlighted the main concerns after their Carabao Cup loss.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 at home by Newcastle United in the first leg of the semi-final.

While they can still turn around the contest away from home, Walcott was not impressed with their attacking output.

“We are shying away from it.

“It was a very lackluster performance in the second half. It's going away from free-flowing football and creating chances.

“It is a lack of confidence I think, I think there were a lot of nerves in the stadium.”

