Villa very interested in BVB star striker who could grab a bargain this summer

Premier League giants Aston Villa are pushing to sign a young Bundesliga forward.

The Midlands club are said to be monitoring developments regarding Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi.

The 22-year-old impressed during Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final last term.

Adeyemi has scored 14 goals in 66 appearances over the past two campaigns.

Per The Mail, he is not indispensable at BVB, who are willing to sell for around £35 million.

Whether Villa see that deal as good value is unclear, but Juventus are also in the mix.

