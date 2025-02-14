Villa starlet Hayward signs his first professional contract with the club

Aston Villa have announced that promising forward Vinnie Hayward has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Hayward played a key role in Villa’s 2023 Premier League National Tournament triumph.

This season, he has impressed in the Under-18s squad, showcasing his talent and earning a well-deserved senior deal.

"We are delighted to see Vinnie sign his first professional contract," academy manager Mark Harrison said.

"Vinnie is a local lad who joined the academy a number of years ago.

"He was part of the Under-16 team who won the Premier League National Final a couple of seasons ago, playing an age group above.

“Vinnie is a very technical player who is left-footed and plays in the wide attacking positions. We look forward to seeing how Vinnie develops over the next few years."