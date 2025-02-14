Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in direct talks with Saudi officials over €1bn contract
Injury-rocked Arsenal make free agency decision

Villa starlet Hayward signs his first professional contract with the club

Ansser Sadiq
Villa starlet Hayward signs his first professional contract with the club
Villa starlet Hayward signs his first professional contract with the clubTribal Football
Aston Villa have announced that promising forward Vinnie Hayward has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Hayward played a key role in Villa’s 2023 Premier League National Tournament triumph.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This season, he has impressed in the Under-18s squad, showcasing his talent and earning a well-deserved senior deal.

"We are delighted to see Vinnie sign his first professional contract," academy manager Mark Harrison said. 

"Vinnie is a local lad who joined the academy a number of years ago.

"He was part of the Under-16 team who won the Premier League National Final a couple of seasons ago, playing an age group above. 

“Vinnie is a very technical player who is left-footed and plays in the wide attacking positions. We look forward to seeing how Vinnie develops over the next few years."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHayward VinnieAston Villa
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid interested in Chelsea striker Jackson in major summer move
Villa boss Emery on striker Watkins: We asked him how he is feeling and he is happy here
Gombau praises Villa U19s as they reach UEFA Youth League last 16