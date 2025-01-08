Villa owner Sawiri could leave the UK as Labour government raise taxes on high earners

Tribal Football
Aston Villa's owner Nassef Sawiris could be ready to move on from the United Kingdom.

Sawiris is the richest man in Egypt and has been living in the UK for many years.

Bloomberg reports that the 63-year-old is considering abandoning the country due to tax changes.

The Labour government is seeking to raise taxes on high earners, which troubles Sawiris.

The Egyptian, along with Wes Edens, owns the majority stake in Villa at present.

His net worth is estimated to be around £6.35BN, according to Forbes.

