Villa in talks with Sevilla to sign £42M defender who Emery desperately wants

Aston Villa have made contact with Sevilla regarding one of their top stars.

The La Liga club are bracing for a serious bid for Loic Bade, who Villa have been scouting extensively.

Per L’Equipe, the English club are now ready to make their move, perhaps even this winter.

The source states that Vila boss Unai Emery wants Bade in his squad as soon as possible.

The 24-year-old, who was at Nottingham Forest in 2022-2023 without playing, will not come cheap.

Sevilla are not under any serious pressure to cash in on their top players this window.

Bade does have a £42M release clause that Villa can trigger to sign him anytime.