Villa defender Nedeljkovic hints at staying at RB Leipzig whilst impressing on loan

Ansser Sadiq
Villa defender hints at staying at RB Leipzig whilst impressing on loan
Defender Kosta Nedeljkovic has hinted at wanting to stay at RB Leipzig after leaving Aston Villa on loan in January.

The Serbian teenager joined Villa from Red Star Belgrade but struggled for minutes behind Matty Cash and others.

With limited opportunities under Unai Emery, he was allowed to leave and now appears keen on a longer stay in Germany.

"It was a good experience to play in the Premier League," Nedeljkovic told BILD

"I was only 18 years old, played 10 games, plus the friendlies. It was the first time I had been away from Serbia: a different country, a different language, a different culture. 

“Now the most important thing for me is that I play. I know that I can play here - ideally every game."

