Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter market

Villa chase Real Sociedad playmaker with Emery looking to bolster his squad

Ansser Sadiq
Villa chase Real Sociedad playmaker with Emery looking to bolster his squad
Villa chase Real Sociedad playmaker with Emery looking to bolster his squadAction Plus
Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Brais Mendez may be emerging as an Aston Villa target.

The Midlands club has been experiencing a lot of inconsistency in their performances this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As a result, boss Unai Emery may be ready to dip into the transfer market in January.

Per AS in Spain, the 27-year-old creative talent is on Villa’s watchlist for a January move.

He can play behind the striker, deeper in midfield, and even on the wings, making him a versatile option for Emery.

The buy-out clause inserted into Mendez’s contract is worth up to £60M.

Mentions
Mendez BraisAston VillaReal SociedadFootball TransfersPremier LeagueLaLiga
Related Articles
Olabe on Zubimendi to Man City: I don’t foresee any scares in January
Guardiola confirms Jan market plans for Man City
Liverpool, Chelsea among Bosman scramble for David