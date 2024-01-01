Tribal Football
Villa agree deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest
Premier League side Aston Villa agreed a deal with Chelsea for Conor Gallagher.

However, they will not be signing the English midfielder, as he rejected the move.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs had agreed a record-breaking deal for the attacking midfielder.

However, he chose to wait for a better offer, which may have come in the form of Atletico Madrid.

Romano said on X: “The new contract proposed by Chelsea twice and rejected by Conor Gallagher was valid for two years plus option for further season. 

“Chelsea agreed on deal with Aston Villa for Gallagher in June, club-record for Villa... Conor said no. Now, he has to decide on Atléti move.”

