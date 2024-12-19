Video emerges of Salah speaking about the ongoing contract situation at Liverpool

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has seen more speculation come out regarding his future.

A video has emerged on social media about Salah talking about his future at the club.

Salah appears to suggest there is still a lot of uncertainty about whether he will stay or go.

The 32-year-old wants to stay, but has not been offered a competitive deal by the club as yet.

In a video that was posted on Yallakora's Instagram page, dated December 8th, Salah states: "I don't know yet.

"My contract expires at the end of the year, so I still don't know what will happen. 

“I’ll look at my options, but I haven't made a decision yet."

