Veltman enjoyed getting fitness up over international break

Brighton defender Joel Veltman admits to somewhat enjoying the international break.

Veltman spoke about the fact that so few players were left behind during this period.

He stated that players not on duty with their countries did get some down time, but also had to put in the work on the training pitch.

Per The Argus, Veltman said: “With the new coach, he told us to do whatever we want but we needed to have pitch access.

“He wants us to be ready and not just sunbathing for seven days.

“I went away but also did lots of runs on the pitch and ball work.”