Vardy: I get fuelled by being booed like other people are fuelled by being cheered

Leicester City hero Jamie Vardy says he wants to be remembered for how he caused carnage on the field.

The striker is 37 but has still been banging in Premier League goals so far this season.

Vardy, who has 190 Leicester goals, hopes that he can be seen as a club legend when he hangs up his boots.

“If you get a bit of stick, then you have to be prepared to take it back,” stated Vardy, as he prepares for visiting Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“I probably get fuelled by being booed like other people are fuelled by being cheered. I love it.

“It's football, you're going to get people cheering for you, you're going to get stick, so why not use it? You get the stick so first thing in my mind after scoring is, give it back. It's there, it's an atmosphere you can thrive on.”