Varane says he was "constantly fought against his body" before recent retirement

Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane could not fight against his physique any longer.

That is the view of his old France teammate Hugo Lloris, who spoke about Varane’s retirement.

The Frenchman has stunned followers of the sport by hanging up his boots at the age of 31.

Lloris told L’Equipe: “When he was on the pitch we didn’t lose very often. He had this reassuring aspect, and besides what we showed on the pitch, there was everything we saw behind the scenes.”

The former Tottenham goalkeeper added: “We saw him fight against his physique and follow his bodybuilding and injury prevention programmes, which took a lot of time, energy, and effort.

“He constantly fought against his body. He pushed the machine to its capacity, and it’s remarkable. He constantly pushed his limits.”