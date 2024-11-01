Van Dijk on Wright's punditry: A bit more respectful, a bit more just showing more love

Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk has taken a swipe at pundits and praised Arsenal legend Ian Wright this week.

The captain spoke about how many ex-players can be extremely critical and negative in their punditry roles.

Van Dijk, who has often reacted badly to criticism of his play with the Reds or Netherlands, stated that Wright was one of the sport’s most respectful pundits.

Appearing on the Rio Ferdinand presents podcast, he was asked by Ferdinand: "Do you guys listen to what we say, the pundits?

“I remember when I played, pundits got on my nerves.

“I won't take anything to heart, but pundits used to get on my nerves, man."

"I think what stands out a little bit is that you say you always get on your nerves with pundits, and you became a pundit yourself, he replied.

“A bit more respectful, a bit more just showing more love."