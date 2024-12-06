Van Dijk not happy with terms of first contract offer from Liverpool

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk turned down the club’s first offer of a new contract.

The Netherlands international is not happy with the terms that have been put forward to him.

Per The Athletic, the Reds have already started negotiating formally with Van Dijk about staying beyond this season.

However, the same is not true for either Trent Alexander-Arnold or Mohamed Salah.

The 33-year-old Dutchman will be hoping to extend his Anfield stay beyond this term.

Van Dijk has been in imperious form so far this season, while the team is in first place in the Premier League.

