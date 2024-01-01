Van der Vaart says Van de Van is "no Van Dijk"

Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has taken a dig at Micky van de Ven.

The Dutch defender has been impressive since arriving in the Premier League at the start of last season.

However, Van de Ven was not too impressive in a 1-0 loss against Germany in the Nations League.

Van Der Vaart name checked Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and stated of Van de Ven: "I don't easily get ashamed of the Dutch team, but today I did.

“We attribute so many qualities to them, but it's completely wrong. You can analyse it, but everything just goes wrong.

"Then we have doubts about the absence of Virgil van Dijk, of course you miss him. All well and good, Micky van de Ven, but this is no Van Dijk."