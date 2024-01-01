Van der Vaart "not the biggest fan" of Ten Hag's decision making

Ex-Tottenham star Raphael Van der Vaart has not held back in his assessment of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

The outspoken Dutchman has been a pundit for the past few years and has not shied away from tough comments.

Advertisement Advertisement

He spoke about the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt joining United, along with Dutch assistant coaches.

He stated this week: "Yes, it's tough, I think, he's been there a few years and really spent a lot of money for his own players, which I don't really like.

“When you as a coach, you bring a lot of Dutch people in or players, I am not the biggest fan of that because when you lose a few times then the pressure is even higher, and the football is also not really getting better.

"I saw them against Liverpool. Of course, it's a tough pill to swallow because it's like the biggest game - like the North London Derby - and you lose without a chance.

“Now he needs a lot of wins. Then he will survive but we will have to wait and see."