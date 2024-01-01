Trippier's future at Newcastle looks shaky as Turkish clubs approach

Veteran right back Kieran Trippier's future at Newcastle United looks to have resolved itself.

The defender was being linked with a move away from the club to the Turkish league.

However, Sky Sports states that the four Turkish clubs interested in the Newcastle defender have given up on him.

Trippier has not shown enough desire to want to make the move, while Newcastle are also content for him to stay.

The Magpies already cashed in on other players to ensure they are financially sound.

The club did have to comply with the Premier League’s PSR to ensure they avoided any penalty.