Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker
Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer

Tottenham were quoted a higher fee for Gallagher before Atletico Madrid move

Tottenham were quoted a higher fee for Gallagher before Atletico Madrid move
Tottenham were quoted a higher fee for Gallagher before Atletico Madrid move
Tottenham were quoted a higher fee for Gallagher before Atletico Madrid moveAction Plus
Premier League side Tottenham were quoted a higher price for Conor Gallagher than Atletico Madrid.

That is why the deal to take Gallagher to London may not have gone through.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Telegraph, Ange Postecoglou wanted to add the 24-year-old to his transformed squad this summer.

Now that a move to Atleti appears close to collapse, there may be a suggestion of Spurs going back in.

Chelsea do not want to retain Gallagher, as he is out of contract in a year’s time.

He is refusing to sign a new deal, as they only offered him a 2+1 year agreement.

Atleti were quoted £33.7 million for Gallagher, while Spurs were asked to pay £43 million

Mentions
Premier LeagueGallagher ConorAngeloAtl. MadridTottenhamChelseaFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Conor Gallagher & this Chelsea split: Why being 'forced' into Atletico Madrid move the best option for him
Tottenham still in mix for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher
Gallagher deal under threat as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid attempt new makeweight