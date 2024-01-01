Tottenham were quoted a higher fee for Gallagher before Atletico Madrid move

Premier League side Tottenham were quoted a higher price for Conor Gallagher than Atletico Madrid.

That is why the deal to take Gallagher to London may not have gone through.

Per The Telegraph, Ange Postecoglou wanted to add the 24-year-old to his transformed squad this summer.

Now that a move to Atleti appears close to collapse, there may be a suggestion of Spurs going back in.

Chelsea do not want to retain Gallagher, as he is out of contract in a year’s time.

He is refusing to sign a new deal, as they only offered him a 2+1 year agreement.

Atleti were quoted £33.7 million for Gallagher, while Spurs were asked to pay £43 million