Tottenham star Scarlett over the moon after first Oxford goal

Tottenham youngster Dane Scarlett had a week to remember during a loan spell.

The forward scored his first goal as an Oxford United player against West Bromwich Albion.

The 20-year-old came on during the 64th minute and crucially got a header from a Will Vaulks throw-in during added time.

Oxford manager Des Buckingham then had words of praise for Scarlett post-game.

“We’re happy that we’ve come up against a really good side in West Brom, a team that I’m sure will be challenging to go up and out of this league, and to be able to put on the second half performance that we did and come away with a result against a very good team, I’m very happy," said Buckingham, as reported by Oxford Mail.

“We made some changes. You saw quite a few in the second half. Louie Sibley came on with Dane Scarlett, and you saw Owen (Dale) and Malcolm (Ebiowei) come on.

“We wanted to really get after them and get more attacking players on the pitch. It paid off, and Dane’s been very patient. He’s had probably fewer minutes than he’d have liked, but Mark Harris has been in extremely good form.

“What we’ve now got, including Will Goodwin, is three there, so if we know it’s not quite working with Sparky, then Dane is more than capable of going in to contribute. It’s about time one of those long throws came in. We don’t use them very often, so it’s nice to see.

“Pricey (Lewis Price, goalkeeping coach) will be claiming it as a set-piece goal, and we chucked an extra body in the box because of the time, and Elliott did really well to flick it on, and I’m really delighted for Dane.”