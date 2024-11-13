Tottenham's Moore says he is desperate to score his first goal for the club

Tottenham forward Mikey Moore has made it clear that his first goal for the club is coming.

The 17-year-old has been in manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans this season, albeit as a backup.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has played in eight games this term, while he started in the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

"I know I have a lot more to show. Some of my performances have been okay but I still have a lot more to give to help the team. I have that belief in myself to be able to help in any game," he said in a recent matchday program.

"The big thing for me is scoring my first goal but I think that’ll come – I don’t need to get too desperate for it – so that makes me really excited for the rest of the season.

“I’m still nowhere near where I want to get to, so I need to carry on with what I’m doing but I always want to stay true to myself as a person."