Tottenham's midfielder wants to leave to Italian giant this summer

Tottenham's Gil wants to leave to Italian giant this summer

Tottenham outcast Bryan Gil has informed the club that he’s keen to join Girona this summer.

The Spanish club are hoping to secure the talented midfielder on a loan or a cut price deal.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Gil has made his feelings clear to the Spurs board about his future.

He does not believe that he is in the plans of current boss Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs would be happy to sell, but they do not want to lose a talent like Gil for a modest sum.

The forward has already agreed personal terms, with Girona and Spurs now discussing a fee.