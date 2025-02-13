Tottenham monitoring Bournemouth's Iraola as Postecoglou's potential replacement

Tottenham are closely monitoring Andoni Iraola as a potential replacement if they decide to part ways with Ange Postecoglou.

Iraola’s impressive work at Bournemouth has caught Spurs’ attention, but he is unlikely to abandon his current project mid-season.

Advertisement Advertisement

One key factor making him an attractive candidate is his contract situation, with just 12 months remaining at the end of this campaign.

This means any club looking to appoint him wouldn’t have to pay a hefty fee to secure his services.

Bournemouth are expected to address the uncertainty by offering him a contract extension, though talks have yet to begin.

With Postecoglou under growing pressure, Iraola’s future could become a major storyline heading into the summer, per The Mail.